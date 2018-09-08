 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

A-League boss says Usain Bolt's decision on Mariners' offer coming 'soon'

AAP
Topics
Football

The head of the A-League Greg O'Rourke says Usain Bolt could decide within days whether to accept a contract offer from Central Coast Mariners.

"I think it will be played out in a matter of days or weeks," O'Rourke told AAP on Wednesday.

The Mariners concede it's unlikely Bolt will accept the contract, reportedly worth $100,000, unless a third-party agreement can be found to deliver more money to the Olympic sprinting great.

"They have put an offer on the table to Usain and that effectively places the ball in Usain's court, they're not sure how he and his management are going to respond to that," O'Rourke said.

While Bolt's trial at the Mariners had created worldwide interest and helped promote the A-League, it hadn't translated to tangible impact on the domestic competition.

"There's no doubt that he has brought a lot of attention to the A-League and the Mariners," O'Rourke said.

"And if you think about the digital views of uploading his trial and his goals compared to normal A-League reach numbers, they're significantly higher.

"But the other point to make is that a lot of those views are international, which is nice, it brings recognition to the league.

"But it doesn't actually bring people to the gate or subscriptions to Australian broadcasters.

"So how do you take a perceived media value versus an actual sustainable improvement in league metrics?

"I don't really want to get into the debate except to say that everyone else I speak to has a different view."

Taking away the promotional aspect, O'Rourke said a key question lingered about 32-year-old Bolt.

"The question has been, and will remain, is he ready to be a footballer? And if so, is he ready to be an A-League footballer?," he said.

"And the answer to that, at this point in time, from himself and the club is that he's not ready."

Usain Bolt
Usain Bolt Source: Photosport
Topics
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I got rid of Hore and Nonu' - Remarkable threat by coach Mark Hammett revealed in former player's new book
2
General view of Mt Smart. Tonga v Australia. International Rugby League test match. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 20 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Opinion: Donuts and the kindness of strangers - Tongan fans show they're a crowd like no other
3
One witness claimed that the fans were jumping up and down on the escalator with force.
Dramatic footage shows escalator malfunction in Rome, hurting dozens of football fans
4
Jona Nareki put everything on the line to help win the Ranfurly Shield.
Watch: Otago wing reveals nicknames he's received since testicle injury - 'One nut, numb nut - the list goes on'
5
Kiwi fan Simon Anderson says Johnson has the mana to unify the Pacific and create a sustainable franchise.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson targeted in social media campaign to spearhead creation of Pacific Super Rugby team
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:38
The Olympic sprint champion admits just like athletics the first day of training is the toughest.

Usain Bolt excluded from Mariners training until contract impasse resolved
TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 29: Cristiano Ronaldo during the serie A match between Juventus and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Ciro Sarpa SSC NAPOLI/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo defends himself publicly for first time since rape allegation
00:15
The Gunners' goals all had a touch of silky finesse in their 3-1 Premier League win.

Watch: Arsenal carve woeful Leicester defence to pieces with passing masterclass
Usain Bolt

Central Coast contract offer falls almost $3 million short of Usain Bolt's expectations