 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Latest to be cursed or a club saviour? Mark Rudan bringing must-win attitude to Phoenix

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand's future in the A-League may now rest in the hands of an Australian with the Wellington Phoenix’s announcement of former Sydney FC captain Mark Rudan as the new coach.

Rudan says he joined the Wellington Phoenix because he loves a challenge.
Source: 1 NEWS

It's been more than three months since they rid themselves of Darije Kalezic, but the Phoenix are confident that they've got the right man.

Rudan is confident too.

"Why Wellington? It's a challenge - love a challenge," he said.

Enshrined across the Tasman as an A-League winning skipper - Rudan can't wait to get stuck into his new job.

"I'm a winner, I hate losing. I'll tell you that right now.

"And the players will find that out very quickly. And there's some fantastic players there. Fantastic players who can win the game at a drop of the hat."

Both on and off the field, Rudan isn't shying away from the Phoenix's need to change either.

"There will be certain non-negotiables along the way, but at the same time it's not a dictatorship."

And for the fans who may feel like the last few weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster, he had this to say.

"Well you've got a coach now! And I hope that you not just get behind the coach and the players but the club. It's very important.

"And they've gone through some dark times. I hope that there's a ray of sunshine there for the fans."

Sunshine or not, it feels like the winds of change are about to swirl through the Phoenix.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:48
1
More than 20 staff have left Cycling NZ since the Rio Olympics with many saying it’s due to the toxic environment in the team.

Exclusive: Kiwi cyclists accuse coach Anthony Peden, who stepped down today, of inappropriate behaviour and bullying

02:12
2
Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level.

Mother of Warriors star Isaiah Papali'i out to crack Kiwi NRL club's women's team at 41 - 'All for the love of the game'

3
Valencia, 2/8/10 Alinghi5 33rd America's Cup Alinghi 5 day one on dock Ernesto Bertarelli Carlo Borlenghi/Alinghi/SEASEE.COM

Old Team NZ rival Alinghi rules out entering 2021 America's Cup over issues with design

01:41
4
Rudan says he joined the Wellington Phoenix because he loves a challenge.

Latest to be cursed or a club saviour? Mark Rudan bringing must-win attitude to Phoenix

01:47
5
The TVNZ 1 Breakfast newsreader says he's often embarrassed to correct people who mispronounce his name, as he applauded a Super Rugby campaign addressing the issue.

'Flat-tyre, Fat-tower, Fa'afoi' - Breakfast's Daniel Faitaua recalls shocking attempts at pronouncing his name, as Super Rugby stars encourage Kiwis to say theirs correctly

02:12
Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level.

Mother of Warriors star Isaiah Papali'i out to crack Kiwi NRL club's women's team at 41 - 'All for the love of the game'

Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level.

00:24
Eight pregnant women have been referred to a P treatment course in Kaitaia in less than three months.

Eight pregnant Northland women referred to P treatment course in less than three months

Research indicates babies born with P in their systems are smaller and have slower development.

Family calls for inquest into Gloriavale teen's death

Prayer Ready, 14, died in 2015, after choking on her dinner while shut in a room with her family.

02:01
Christchurch City Council is looking at opening up housing stock that’s long been boarded up.

Social housing left empty due to meth contamination set to be made available to Christchurch tenants

The Government's ruling out compensation, but the NZ Drug Foundation is demanding payouts for tenants who lost their homes.


01:38

Archaeologists uncover Maori village dating back to 14th century in Gisborne - 'A really important period of New Zealand history'

The site was first found 18 months ago, beneath a Gisborne Port.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 