Late Tottenham goal clinches comeback win over Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 and book its place in the Champions League last 16 as group winner ahead of Real Madrid this morning.

Tottenham will head to the last 16 as a group winner with a game to spare after today's 2-1 win.
Source: SKY

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's strike for Dortmund to keep Tottenham on top of Group H. Madrid was three points behind.

With one round remaining, the defending champion cannot catch the English Premier League side on account of its inferior head-to-head record, despite its 6-0 rout of APOEL Nicosia in Cyprus. Tottenham drew with the Spanish champion in Madrid, then won the return fixture in London.

Aubameyang made the breakthrough after half an hour, firing to the far corner after Andrey Yarmolenko sent him through with a back-heel.

Aubameyang, who was back in Dortmund's lineup after being suspended by the club for "disciplinary reasons" on Thursday, was fortunate minutes later not to be booked for swiping at the back of Davinson Sanchez's head.

Tottenham pushed for the equalizer and almost got it before the break. Roman Buerki had to be alert to deny Christian Eriksen, and then made a brilliant save to thwart Eric Dier, whose effort was headed for the top corner.

Kane's equalizer, when it came after the break, was down to an error from Jeremy Toljan. The Dortmund defender lost the ball and Dele Alli fed Kane, who eluded two defenders on the edge of the area to fire the ball inside the left post.

The goal knocked Dortmund back. Mistakes crept into the home side's game, passes went astray, and the players found it harder to push forward.

Son capped a disciplined Tottenham performance with a quarter-hour remaining. Despite facing Marc Bartra and Mario Goetze, Alli skipped past and squared the ball for Son, who had enough space to pick his spot perfectly in the far top corner.

Buerki was taken off on a stretcher before the end after Fernando Llorente connected with his head while going for the ball.

