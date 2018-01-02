 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Late goal sees Liverpool beat Burnley

share

Source:

Associated Press

Ragnar Klavan headed home from close range in the fourth minute of stoppage time to earn Liverpool a 2-1 win at Burnley in the Premier League today.

Liverpool's Ragnar Klavan (17) scores his side's second goal of the game against Burnley during the English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Monday Jan. 1, 2018. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Liverpool's Ragnar Klavan (17) scores against Burnley.

Source: Associated Press

The Estonia defender got on the end of a nod-down by fellow centre back Dejan Lovren to grab the winner at Turf Moor, sealing Liverpool's third straight win and cementing fourth place in the standings for Juergen Klopp's side.

Sadio Mane span and fired home a rising shot to put Liverpool ahead in the 61st minute, as the Reds made light of the absence of striker Roberto Firmino — who started on the bench — and injured forwards Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah. Salah, Coutinho, Firmino and Mane have scored 58 of Liverpool's 77 goals this season.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson scored an 87th-minute equalizer for Burnley, which lost at home for the second straight time after a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham last week.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Colin Munro of the Black Caps runs a single during Second ODI Cricket match, Blackcaps V West Indies, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd December 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Rain washes out Black Caps v Windies T20 after Colin Munro's destructive half-century

00:30
2
The Black Caps opener bought up his fifty from just 18 balls in Tauranga.

Colin Munro goes ballistic in rapid-fire half century against Windies before washout at Bay Oval

01:49
3
Bailey Rogerson had nine thoroughbreds running at Ellerslie today.

Sixteen-year old Kiwi creates history as world's youngest ever horse trainer

00:29
4
The left-hander clubbed his way to 101 from just 58 balls.

Auckland's Mark Chapman smashes T20 as Aces sneak win over Canterbury

5

'I do have ambitions to play at a World Cup' - Steven Luatua hints at 2023 All Blacks return

00:52
Two fatalities in Tasman and Whangarei last night brought the number of deaths for 2017 to 380.

Funding boost for road safety improvements on Government's agenda for 2018

The 380 deaths on the roads in 2017 is unacceptable, says Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

00:29
Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball in Times Square.

Watch: New York welcomes 2018 in sub-zero conditions

Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball.

01:21
Two people died when the light plane crashed on a dairy farm at Pouto near Dargaville in the Kaipara District.

Two people dead in microlight plane crash in Northland

The accident happened at Pouto, near Dargaville.

Full page ad in Washington Post criticising Lorde.

Lorde accused of anti-semitism in full page Washington Post ad as fallout from cancelled Israel concert continues

The ads says Lorde's decision showed how a "growing prejudice against the Jewish State" in New Zealand was "trickling down to its youth".

00:29
Thousands had to be evacuated from Terrigal Beach, north of Sydney last night.

Watch: Revellers look on in shock as New Year's Eve fireworks display goes wrong at Aussie beach

The two technicians on board the fireworks barge were forced to dive into the water.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 