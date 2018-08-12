 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Late equaliser sees Wolves pinch draw on Premier League return

Associated Press
Topics
Football

Wolverhampton came from behind to collect a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Everton on their Premier League return. 

So much has changed at the central England team since it was last among the elite six years ago, with Chinese ownership investing heavily and utilizing its business relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent to attract players.

Two of Jorge Mendes' clients netted for Wolves as they twice came from behind: Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez.

Neves canceled out Richarlison's debut goal for Everton directly from a free kick after Phil Jagielka was dismissed for a dangerous sliding challenge on Diogo Jota.

Even with 10 men, Brazilian forward Richarlison restored Everton's lead in the second half but Neves swung in a cross that was headed in by Jimenez to restore parity.

The promoted side fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with Everton. Source: SKY
Topics
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Dan Carter quashes rumours of Super Rugby return with Highlanders
2

Brendon Hartley's chances of racing in 2019 receive big boost after shock driver departure from F1 team
3

Watch: Issac Luke's whānau and friends deliver moving haka from the stands to celebrate 250th NRL game
4

Steve Hansen says Nehe Milner-Skudder is fine despite leaving All Blacks' game of three halves
5

Michael Cheika laughs off Steve Hansen's All Blacks as underdogs claim
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

All Whites star Ryan Thomas to join Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven
Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Swansea City with teammates during the English FA Cup, quarterfinal soccer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday March 17, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Tottenham create history by not making a single transfer window signing

'Make teams fear us again' - Manchester United fan starts campaign to sack manager Jose Mourinho
Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea agree deal to sell goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid

Tottenham hold out for nervy win over Newcastle

Associated Press
Topics
Football

Dele Alli overcame any post-World Cup rustiness to head Tottenham to a 2-1 victory over Newcastle on the first Saturday of the Premier League season.

All the goals came inside the opening 18 minutes as Joselu cancelled out Jan Vertonghen's opener before Alli struck to start Tottenham's season with a win.

Spurs dominated the first half with Christian Eriksen prominent, but found themselves in a battle after the break during which Mohamed Diame and Salomon Rondon both hit the woodwork for Newcastle.

It proved another frustrating afternoon for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who left Newcastle still waiting for a Premier League goal in August after 14 attempts without success.

Tottenham needed just eight minutes to go in front after goalkeeper Martin Dubravka turned away a shot from Eriksen.

The Denmark international delivered the resulting corner for defender Davinson Sanchez to attack. His header was met at the far post by Vertonghen and the ball bounced down from the crossbar, with referee Martin Atkinson awarding the goal after being alerted by goal-line technology that it had crossed the line.

The lead lasted just three minutes as Joselu rewarded manager Rafael Benitez for his faith in picking him ahead of summer signings Rondon and Yoshinori Muto.

Matt Ritchie cut back on to his left foot and curled in a cross which the striker met unopposed to glance a header past Hugo Lloris.

Spurs continued to dominate possession and regained the lead with just 18 minutes played when full-back Serge Aurier drove a cross to the far post for the unmarked Alli to head past Dubravka.

The home side gradually settled into the game after a whirlwind opening half-hour, but with Diame in particular guilty of repeatedly squandering the ball, they struggled to build momentum.

Sanchez might have deepened their problems with a glancing 38th-minute header which flew across the face of goal.

Ayoze Perez only just failed to reach Ciaran Clark's scuffed shot as it trickled past the far post seconds later, but the visitors went in at the break with their advantage intact.

Diame was unfortunate not to level within two minutes of the restart when his stinging left-foot shot came back off the post.

Alli passed up a chance to extend his side's lead when he bundled Kane's mishit shot straight to Dubravka.

The Magpies should have been level six minutes into the half when Joselu picked out Kenedy in acres of space, but the Brazilian's first touch let him down.

Only Dubravka's heroics prevented former Newcastle player Moussa Sissoko from adding to Tottenham's tally when he produced a fine save to keep out the Frenchman's close-range 56th-minute effort. Lloris had to match him to repel Perez's shot on the turn after an hour.

Substitute Rondon almost snatched a point five minutes from time when his shot hit Vertonghen and looped over Lloris, only for the ball to come back off the crossbar.

Spurs edged the Magpies 2-1 in their EPL opener at St James’ Park. Source: SKY
Topics
Football
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:50
Grace is only 11 but she’s old enough to understand the bullet point in her medical records – “exposed to P in utero”.

'I’m going to be brave' - Girl, 11, knows her mother's drug taking meant she was exposed to P in the uterus

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Church-loving nana goes viral, shocking PNG police beating causes condemnation

Should drug testing of beneficiaries be stopped after 'so few' fail?

Rowing NZ high performance manager resigns amid climate of fear claims

Watch: The touching moment Jacinda Ardern helps schoolboy deliver speech on the scourge of plastic bags

Underwhelming Man United take scrappy win in Premier League's opening game

Associated Press
Topics
Football

Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw were on target as Manchester United launched the English Premier League season with a 2-1 victory against Leicester at Old Trafford.

Pogba, who played a starring role in France's march to the World Cup title in Russia last month, opened the scoring with a third-minute penalty after Daniel Amartey handled a shot from Alexis Sanchez.

Shaw made certain of the three points for Jose Mourinho's team when he struck the second goal in the 83rd minute after an excellent through ball from Juan Mata.

It was the first senior goal for former England and Southampton defender Shaw, on the 23-year-old left-back's 141st appearance.

Jamie Vardy headed a consolation goal for Leicester in stoppage time.

The Red Devils were made to work for a 2-1 win over Leicester City. Source: SKY
Topics
Football