Late drama as Argentina secure World Cup survival with stunning goal in dying minutes, Croatia go through as group winners

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup, from Russia.

8:12am

Well then, now that the dust has settled, we've got out first round of 16 match ups confirmed.

To kick us off, France and Argentina will face off at 2AM on Sunday , before Portugal take on Uruguay at 6AM.

On Monday, Spain face Russia at 2AM, while Croatia and Denmark will follow that.

That'll be all from us today. We'll be back tomorrow as Groups E and F are decided, with heavyweights Brazil and Germany both looking to seal top spot - and a favourable draw for the next round.

7:53am: FULLTIME - Argentina 2 Nigeria 1, Iceland 1 Croatia 2

That's it! Argentina are through to the next round by the skin of their teeth. Iceland and Nigeria bow out after a fighting group stage.

7:48am: 88 mins - Argentina 2 Nigeria 1, Iceland 1 Croatia 2

GOAL!!! Croatia lead now. Perisic puts Croatia back in front with a sublime finish into the bottom corner. At this stage, Croatia will top the group, Argentina finish second.

7:46am: 86 mins - Argentina 2 Nigeria 1, Iceland 1 Croatia 1

GOAL!!! Argentina hit the lead again! A cross in from the right drops to Rojo of all people in the box, and the defender rockets the ball into the net. Argentina second in the group, and at this stage, going through to the next round.

7:43am: 84 mins - Argentina 1 Nigeria 1, Iceland 1 Croatia 1

Free kick to Nigeria right on the edge of the area after Ighalo is bought down. Oghenekaro to take it, he curls his shot into the side netting though.

7:41am: 83 mins - Argentina 1 Nigeria 1, Iceland 1 Croatia 1

Argentina are going to throw the kitchen sink at Nigeria here - Sergio Aguero replaces Tagliafico. They've switched to 3-5-2.

7:35am: 78 mins - Argentina 1 Nigeria 1, Iceland 1 Croatia 1

Nigeria have been absolutely robbed. Rojo clears a ball with his hand, the Nigerians plead with the referee to look upstairs. They check VAR and it's very obvious he's handled.

Rojo's basically grabbed the ball, spun it on his finger, and thrown it in a hoop for a three-pointer. Shocking decision.

7:33am: 76 mins - Argentina 1 Nigeria 1, Iceland 1 Croatia 1

GOAL!!! Iceland equalise from the penalty spot. Gylfi Sigurdsson converts to level scores.

7:25am: 60 mins - Argentina 1 Nigeria 1, Iceland 0 Croatia 1

Argentina have bought wonderkid Cristian Pavon into the fray. He'll operate on the right, di Maria on the left, Higuain up top as the lone striker with Messi as the number 10. Croatia leading Iceland 1-0, meaning one goal is all Argentina need to go through.

7:18am: 60 mins - Argentina 1 Nigeria 1, Iceland 0 Croatia 1

Argentina have been shaken here, Messi starting to struggle, giving the ball away with some loose passing. Perez is caught out at the back and Musa is clean through. The Nigerian striker works his way into the area, trying a ball across to Ighalo, but Mascherano is there to tidy up.

7:11am: 53 mins - Argentina 1 Nigeria 1, Iceland 0 Croatia 1

GOAL!!! Croatia score now! Badelj scores after Iceland look to clear a header, the ball drops to the midfielder in the box, and he buries the finish.

7:09am: 51 mins - Argentina 1 Nigeria 1, Iceland 0 Croatia 0

Penalty! Nigeria have a corner and Mascherano clears, but the referee has given a spot kick? Mascherano is booked, the referee checks with the VAR. Mascherano has been penalised for grappling the Nigerian attacker, Argentina are furious.

Victor Moses will take it, and he's nailed it! Nigeria are level and, at this moment in time, will go through to the round of 16.

7:03am: 46 mins - Argentina 1 Nigeria 0, Iceland 0 Croatia 0

Iceland and Croatia have kicked off, just waiting for Argentina and Nigeria,

Messi and Higuain get the ball rolling in the second spell, Argentina 45 minutes away from an incredible escape out of Group B

7:02am

Nigeria are the first team out the tunnel, they can progress to the round of 16 with a win here. Ex-Watford striker Odion Ighalo is on as a sub, replacing Iheanacho.

Messi leads Argentina in a huddle before his side return.

6:47am: HALFTIME - Argentina 1 Nigeria 0, Iceland 0 Croatia 0

Free kick for Nigeria wide on the left of the Argentina area after a foul on Musa. Otamendi clears, before the ball is worked back into the area. Iheanacho heads, but straight at the keeper to bring the first half to an end.

6:44am: 44 mins - Argentina 1 Nigeria 0, Iceland 0 Croatia 0

Still scoreless between Iceland and Croatia. Argentina are looking dominant here against Nigeria though, Mascherano dominant at the base of midfield, snuffing out any budding attacks.

6:33am: 33 mins - Argentina 1 Nigeria 0, Iceland 0 Croatia 0

Chance for Argentina as Di Maria breaks from inside his own half. He's bought down just outside of the area by Balogun, this should be a red card - it's only a yellow? Lucky escape for Nigeria though.

Argentina have a free kick right on the edge of the box, Messi and Banega stand over it. Messi goes for it - but he hits the post! So close to doubling his side's lead.

6:22am: 22 mins - Argentina 1 Nigeria 0, Iceland 0 Croatia 0

Having rested the likes of Mandzukic and Rakitic, Croatia haven't managed to work an opening against Iceland just yet. They have however had the majority of possession. Still scoreless between the two.

6:15am: 15 mins - Argentina 1 Nigeria 0, Iceland 0 Croatia 0

GOAL!!! Who else but Lionel Messi! A brilliant ball over the top from Banega catches Nigeria napping at the back, and there's only one man on the attack for Argentina. Messi brings the ball under control before getting the shot away and into the back of the net. Argentina lead and at this stage, are through to the round of 16.

6:13am: 13 mins - Argentina 0 Nigeria 0, Iceland 0 Croatia 0

Messi being given next to no time and space on the ball, with Nigeria seeming to have deployed both Mikel and Ndidi with the sole job of stopping the Argentina captain.

He looks to find Higuain with a through ball into the Nigerian area, but it's snuffed out. Nigeria look to break now, Rojo with a terrible mistake plays Iheanacho through, but Mascherano is there to save the day.

6:08am: 8 mins - Argentina 0 Nigeria 0, Iceland 0 Croatia 0

Chance for Nigeria as Musa and Iheanacho combine, but Argentina snuff out the attack and look to counter! Messi on the ball, before he's taken out by Mikel.

Free kick for Argentina, Messi plays it to the right, before Mascherano sprays it over to Tagliafico on the left. He finds Banega, who plays a beautiful through ball to put the left back on on goal.

Tagliafico can't get his shot on target thoguh.

6:03am: 3 mins - Argentina 0 Nigeria, Iceland 0 Croatia 0

Argentina looking to press early on. Messi seems to have been given a free role, able to operate from anywhere in the attacking third, with Banega, Mascherano and Perez covering behind him.

Scoreless in both games.

6:00am: KICK OFF - Argentina 0 Nigeria 0, Iceland 0 Croatia 0

We're away in both matches, the future of Group D will be decided now.

5:54am

Argentina and Nigeria make their way out onto the pitch. Iceland and Croatia are already in the middle of the anthems.

5:40am

Here are the final starting XIs for each side:

ARGENTINA V NIGERIA

Nigeria (3-5-2): 23. Francis Uzoho, 6. Leon Balogun, 5. William Troost-Ekong, 22. Kenneth Omeruo, 11. Victor Moses, 4. Wilfried Ndidi, 10. John Obi Mikel (c), 8. Etebo Oghenekaro, 2. Brian Idowu, 7. Ahmed Musa, 14. Kelechi Iheanacho.

Argentina (4-2-3-1): 12. Franco Armani, 2. Gabriel Mercado, 17. Nicolas Otamendi, 16. Marcos Rojo, 3. Nicolas Tagliafico, 14. Javier Mascherano, 7. Ever Banega, 15. Enzo Perez, 10. Lionel Messi (c), 11. Angel di Maria, 9. Gonzalo Higuain

CROATIA V ICELAND

Iceland (4-2-3-1): 1. Hannes Thór Halldórsson, 2. Birkir Mar Saevarsson, 6. Ragnar Sigurdsson, 5. Sverrir Ingi Ingason, 18. Hördur Magnusson, 20. Emil Hallfredsson, 17. Aron Gunnarsson (c), 7. Johann Berg Gudmundsson, 10. Gylfi Sigurdsson, 8. Birkir Bjarnason, 11. Alfred Finnbogason.

Croatia (4-2-3-1): 12. Lovre Kalinic, 13. Tin Jedvaj, 5. Vedran Corluka, 15. Duje Caleta-Car, 22. Josip Pivaric, 19. Milan Badelj, 10. Luka Modric, (c) 20. Marko Pjaca, 8. Mateo Kovacic, 4. Ivan Perisic, 9. Andrej Kramaric.

5:32am

Right then, after Australia were sent packing earlier this morning, all eyes now turn to Krestovsky, where Argentina and Lionel Messi will need a near miracle - facing Nigeria and needing a favourable result from Croatia against Iceland to advance to the round of 16.

Argentina have been a shadow of their former selves so far this tournament, scraping a 1-1 draw with Iceland before being hammered 3-0 by Croatia last week.

All eyes will no doubt be on Lionel Messi, wanting to affirm his status as the best of all time by steering his country to a World Cup title - the same way Diego Maradonna did in 1986.