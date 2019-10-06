TODAY |

Last-second penalty sees Liverpool continue perfect start to season

Associated Press
James Milner scored a penalty in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to secure Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 win over Leicester, extending the club's winning run to 17 Premier League matches and ruining Brendan Rodgers' return to Anfield.

Four years and a day since he was fired by Liverpool, Rodgers looked like becoming the first manager since his predecessor at Leicester, Claude Puel, in January to prevent the Reds winning at home.

But an error by substitute Marc Albrighton led to the winger fouling Sadio Mane in the area and, after a delay for a VAR check, Milner didn't pass up the opportunity from the penalty spot.

An angry confrontation followed, with Leicester's Ayoze Perez having to be dragged away by teammates before continuing to argue with Liverpool's Andy Robertson as the teams left the field.

Mane took his personal tally to 17 goals in his last 15 starts at Anfield by scoring in the 40th minute for his 50th Premier League goal for Liverpool on his 100th appearance, but the Reds should have made sure of the result before James Maddison's 80th-minute equalizer.

Milner's spot kick extended Liverpool's 100% record after eight matches and increased the team's advantage over Manchester City to eight points. 

The Reds won their eighth straight Premier League match, beating the Foxes 2-1.
