Last minute penalty save keeps Manchester City's unbeaten run alive

After 18 games and more than four months, Manchester City's record winning run in the Premier League is finally over.

That was not the only bad news for Pep Guardiola today.

During the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, the City manager saw Gabriel Jesus sustain a leg injury that could rule out the striker for up to two months and then star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne get carried off on a stretcher.

It remains to be seen for how long the favourite for English football's Player of the Year award is sidelined.

But dropping points for the first time since August - and failing to score in a league game for the first time since January - might be the least of City's worries.

Guardiola can at least console himself that his team heads into 2018 with a 14-point lead with 17 games remaining. Finishing the season unbeaten, emulating Arsenal's "Invincibles" of 2003-04, is also still a possibility.

"Maybe Arsene (Wenger) is worried about that," Guardiola said, "but I tell him many times that 2004 run is for him."

Thirteen years later, Wenger is still in the Premier League and, like Guardiola, still breaking records.