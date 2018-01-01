 

Last minute penalty save keeps Manchester City's unbeaten run alive

City scraped a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace thanks to their goalkeeper.
Phoenix's Roy Krishna reacts to a refereeing decision during the Round 9 Hyundai A-League football match between the Wellington Phoenix & Melbourne Victory at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. 3rd December 2017. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

Phoenix and Mariners slump to stalemate

The 1-1 result sees the Gunners lose ground on the top four in the EPL.

Jay Rodriguez slots home penalty for West Brom after controversial handball to clinch draw with Arsenal


The world number three will headline next week's ASB Classic.

'I love playing this tournament' – Caroline Wozniacki on her special relationship with NZ

The 23-time Grand Slam champion returned to the court this morning.

Caroline Wozniacki thrilled at Serena Williams' return - 'It's great for the sport'

The latest Dames and Knights Companions come from fields as diverse as fashion, government and Maori affairs.

Governor-General highlights role of women in New Year message but says 'there is still more to be done'

"We look forward to the day when women no longer have to contend with sexual harassment and domestic violence."

Fireworks at Auckland’s Sky Tower kicked off the new year in the City of Sails.

Happy New Year! Auckland's skies lit up with fireworks over Sky Tower to welcome in 2018

Surfer footprints on sandy beach with green waves breaking at Wainui Beach, Gisborne, New Zealand

Large swells set to bring dangerous waves across NZ's west coast on New Year's Day

MetService says the waves are caused by a deep storm in the Southern Ocean.

Listen to the gasps as financial advisor Hannah McQueen shares an insight into her clients' spending.

Lotto website glitch prevents punters checking tickets

Numerous punters have vented their frustration about the glitch.

02:36
They should be left to the experts, authorities say, amid concerns about the fire risk.

Revellers urged not see in the new year with fireworks in dry South Island

Bonfires can easily get out of control, especially when it's windy and those responsible are drinking alcohol.


 
