Last minute equaliser sees Manchester United slip to draw against Leicester

Manchester United's faint title hopes further imploded when 10-man Leicester scored with almost the last kick of the English Premier League game to recover a 2-2 draw.

Harry Maguire got ahead of United defender Chris Smalling at the far post to latch onto Marc Albrighton's high pass in the fourth minute of stoppage time, stretching his right leg to put the ball into the net.

By conceding the equalizer, second-place United fell 13 points behind rampant Manchester City, who beat Bournemouth 4-0 earlier in the day.