Last-gasp own goal sees Manchester City drop points to Crystal Palace

Source:  Associated Press

Sergio Aguero scored his 250th goal for Manchester City before adding a second but his brace wasn't enough for victory in a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

City slipped to a 2-2 draw at home to the Eagles. Source: Spark Sport

Fernandinho scored a last-minute own-goal as second-place City was held by Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Two late goals from Aguero in the 82nd and 87th minutes looked to have settled a contest that burst into life in the closing stages after Cenk Tosun had headed Palace into a first-half lead.

But Palace, which had defended resolutely for most of the game, refused to give up and Wilfried Zaha's late drive into the box paid off when his cross was deflected and turned in off Fernandinho.

It was a game City controlled in large spells, hitting the bar through Kevin De Bruyne early on and later having a penalty awarded but overturned by VAR.

Aguero looked to have turned things round with his late double, taking him past 250 goals in all competitions, but Palace, who won the corresponding fixture last season, again frustrated the opposition.

City trail Liverpool by 13 points, who host Manchester United tonight.

Football
