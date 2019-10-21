Lallana rescues point for Liverpool after Man United's controversial goal

Adam Lallana scored his first goal in more than two years to rescue a 1-1 draw for Liverpool at Manchester United today, preserving the Premier League leader's unbeaten start.

Although Liverpool dropped points for the first time since last season in March, Jurgen Klopp's side still went six points clear after nine games.

It's 17 consecutive wins and out for Liverpool but the bigger mission is winning the English title for the first time since 1990.

United sits only two points above the drop zone but the heat should ease on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after avoiding defeat against what is currently the strongest side in England — and managing to take the lead through Marcus Rashford in the first half.

This was a day when Liverpool struggled to impose itself on a United side low in confidence.