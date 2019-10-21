TODAY |

Lallana rescues point for Liverpool after Man United's controversial goal

Associated Press
More From
Football
UK and Europe

Adam Lallana scored his first goal in more than two years to rescue a 1-1 draw for Liverpool at Manchester United today, preserving the Premier League leader's unbeaten start.

Although Liverpool dropped points for the first time since last season in March, Jurgen Klopp's side still went six points clear after nine games.

It's 17 consecutive wins and out for Liverpool but the bigger mission is winning the English title for the first time since 1990.

United sits only two points above the drop zone but the heat should ease on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after avoiding defeat against what is currently the strongest side in England — and managing to take the lead through Marcus Rashford in the first half.

This was a day when Liverpool struggled to impose itself on a United side low in confidence.

But Klopp's second-half changes paid off. Lallana, who replaced Jordan Henderson around the hour, ghosted in at the far post in the 85th minute to meet Andy Robertson's cross with a tap-in for his first goal since May 2017.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Manchester United appeared on track for an upset win over their great rivals after Marcus Rashford’s goal, until Adam Lallana equalised for Liverpool. Source: Spark Sport
More From
Football
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:24
Japan bows out of the World Cup to cheers from fans
2
'So proud of my team' - Jamie Joseph reflects on Japan's historic World Cup
3
Irish writer takes aim at All Blacks after Sevu Reece's selection for RWC quarter-final - 'Ignoring their own values'
4
Quade Cooper fires not so subtle parting shot at Michael Cheika
5
'Win, lose or draw, we'll have a beer afterwards' – Steve Hansen explains friendship with Eddie Jones
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:41

At least 15 dead after dam collapse in Siberia
01:15

Duchess of Sussex admits being a new wife and mother has been a struggle amid tabloid pressure

02:17

Violence in Barcelona as more than half a million separatists amass

Bulgaria Football's president and head coach resign as more arrests made for racism during match against England