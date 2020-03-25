Kiwi volunteer in UK stunned after learning Jose Mourinho helped her coronavirus cause

As football comes to a standstill amid the worldwide coronavirus crisis, one of the biggest names in the sport has lent a helping hand to a shocked Kiwi entrepreneur in London.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two-time Champion League-winning manager Jose Mourinho turned his hand to volunteering to help elderly residents affected by the coronavirus outbreak in north London.

"I am here to help Age UK Enfield, Love Your DoorStep Enfield and of course you can donate food, money or be a volunteer," Mourinho said.

Love Your DoorStep, a go to place to connect locals in the Enfield community, is the company founded by Rotorua-born Emma Rigby.

She is the driving force behind the borough-wide approach to coronavirus working with over 50 charities with over 700 volunteers registered, delivering food and supplies to NHS and ambulance staff as well as vulnerable people who are quarantined.

The mother of two told 1 NEWS she didn’t even recognise Mourinho when he came down yesterday to help. It was only when she posted a video on social media she was inundated with media calls, even from Mourinho's club.

Jose Mourinho listens as Kiwi entrepreneur Emma Rigby delivers a morning briefing to volunteers. Source: Supplied

"He packed a bag and showed his support but do you know what happened? One of my staff released the video before Tottenham did! So I quickly took it down but it was us that leaked it," said Ms Rigby.

Asked what he was like, Ms Rigby said, "I don't know if he was offended I didn't know who he was and I said, 'I'm sorry. I'm more of a rugby girl,' but no, he was lovely. He just genuinely wanted to help. He was really really nice."