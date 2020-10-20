Kiwi striker Chris Wood hit post twice in Burnley's goalless draw

All White Chris Wood has shouldered some of the blame for Burnley's 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

The striker spurned multiple chances for the Clarets, hitting the woodwork on two occasions.

The goalless draw is the Premier League season's first stalemate since it started last month.

Wood was annoyed with his performance.

"We had a couple of goodish chances we should have put away, but it's a point and we will build on this."

"The first chance I had, I had to be more clinical," he said.

Burnley coach Sean Dyche was more positive about his team's performance.

"With the quality of chances we had, we could have got three points. It was a strange game, Barnes has one [chance], then there was a moment we deserved a penalty. I think the quality of chances were good, but we didn't take them."