Kiwi Sarpreet Singh scores as Bayern Munich humiliate amateur side 23-0

Sarpreet Singh has scored his first goal from open play for Bayern Munich, although the match will surely be remembered for the scoreline.

The young Kiwi, a second half sub, scored a simple tap-in as Bayern romped to a 23-0 win over amateur side FC Rottach-Egern.

Singh joined the German giants from the Wellington Phoenix, and was expected to play in their second team.

However, he has impressed in pre-season, scoring in a penalty shoot-out defeat by Tottenham, and may be spending more time with the first team than anticipated.

Bayern open their Bundesliga campaign next Saturday.