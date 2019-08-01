Kiwi Sarpreet Singh holds nerve, scores for Bayern in penalty shootout against Tottenham

Sarpreet Singh held his nerve to score from the penalty spot as Bayern Munich fell to defeat at home in the Audi Cup pre-season tournament against Tottenham Hotspur.

As both sides played out a 2-2 stalemate in normal time, the match would be decided from the penalty spot, with Bayern and Tottenham locked at 4-4 from their first five attempts, sending the shootout into sudden death.

Following star names such as Thomas Muller, Thiago Alcantara and Robert Lewandowski, 20-year old Singh stepped up to take the German side's sixth spot kick, with a miss meaning defeat.

The Kiwi showed composure beyond his years though, firing home after sending Tottenham's Paulo Gazzaniga the wrong way.

It wasn't to be for Bayern though, with captain Jerome Boateng's effort saved by Gazzaniga, seeing the Premier League side take both the shootout win, as well as the Audi Cup for 2019.