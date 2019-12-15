Kiwi Sapreet Singh makes first-team debut for German giants Bayern Munich

All Whites youngster Sarpreet Singh made his first-team full debut for Bayern Munich, coming on as a second half substitute in the Bavarian powerhouse's 6-1 Bundesliga victory over Werder Bremen.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Singh, 20, replaced hat-trick scorer Phillipe Coutinho, coming on in the 82nd minute - becoming the first player of Indian descent to play in Germany's top division.

A treble for Coutinho, along with a double to Robert Lewandowski and one to Thomas Muller completed the rout, with Bremen netting a consolation gaol to Milot Rashica, despite having taken the lead in the first half.