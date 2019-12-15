TODAY |

Kiwi Sapreet Singh makes first-team debut for German giants Bayern Munich

Source:  1 NEWS

All Whites youngster Sarpreet Singh made his first-team full debut for Bayern Munich, coming on as a second half substitute in the Bavarian powerhouse's 6-1 Bundesliga victory over Werder Bremen.

The All Whites midfielder was a second half sub in Bayern's 6-1 win over Werder Bremen. Source: Bundesliga

Singh, 20, replaced hat-trick scorer Phillipe Coutinho, coming on in the 82nd minute - becoming the first player of Indian descent to play in Germany's top division.

A treble for Coutinho, along with a double to Robert Lewandowski and one to Thomas Muller completed the rout, with Bremen netting a consolation gaol to Milot Rashica, despite having taken the lead in the first half.

Singh's debut made all the more significant by the opposition, Werder Bremen, where New Zealand's greatest ever player Wynton Rufer played for most of his career.

