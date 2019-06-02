Kiwi-Liverpool fans erupt as team clinches Champions League

Kiwi-based Liverpool fans lived every moment of their side's Champions League final victory over Tottenham, gathering for this morning's 2-0 victory.

As the Reds lifted a sixth European title at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, New Zealand supporters revelled in Liverpool's latest triumph.

Fans packed into the Paddington in Auckland, celebrating together as Jordan Henderson lifted the Champions League trophy.