Kiwi-Liverpool fans erupt as team clinches Champions League

1 NEWS
Football

Kiwi-based Liverpool fans lived every moment of their side's Champions League final victory over Tottenham, gathering for this morning's 2-0 victory.

As the Reds lifted a sixth European title at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, New Zealand supporters revelled in Liverpool's latest triumph.

    The Reds claimed a 2-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

      The Reds lifted the trophy after a 2-0 victory over Tottenham in Madrid.

      Fans packed into the Paddington in Auckland, celebrating together as Jordan Henderson lifted the Champions League trophy.

      Liverpool's "You'll never walk alone" anthem bellowed, while Tottenham supporters had to settle as runners up.

        Fans gathered to watch the Reds lift a sixth European crown early this morning.
        Football
