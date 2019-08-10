TODAY |

Kiwi footballer Sarpreet Singh tries out new talent singing Justin Bieber's Baby to teammates

Sarpreet Singh is well-known as a talented footballer, but as part of his initiation after joining the Bundesliga giants from Wellington Phoenix last month the athlete tried his luck at singing.

A hilarious video posted online by the club shows the 20-year-old Kiwi player singing a rendition of Justin Bieber's 'Baby' in front of his Bayern Munich teammates. 

Most of his teammates are heard laughing in the background.

Singh joined the German giants from the Wellington Phoenix, and was expected to play in their second team.

However, he has impressed in pre-season, scoring in a penalty shoot-out defeat by Tottenham, and may be spending more time with the first team than anticipated.

FC Rottach-Egern were no match for the German giants, who featured the young Kiwi in the second half.

Video of the 20-year-old's singing was posted online by the Bayern Munich club.
