Kiwi footballer Sarpreet Singh makes debut with Bayern Munich first team against Arsenal

Kiwi footballer Sarpreet Singh has made his first team debut for Bayern Munich this afternoon on their pre-season tour of the US.

The 20-year-old former Wellington Phoenix star came on at half-time during the clash with Arsenal at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

Bayern made a raft of changes after the first half ended 0-0.

Singh lined up alongside superstars such as Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman.

The game ended in a 2-1 win to Arsenal after an own goal from Bayern Munich's Louis Poznanski and a classy finish from Eddie Nketiah late in the game.

Bayern's only goal came from the head of Robert Lewandowski, which Singh helped create with some good play in the lead up.

Singh earlier talked about his joy at joining the Bundesliga giants.

"It’s something I’ve looked forward to my whole life, so to be here is pretty special and I’m very grateful for this opportunity," Singh said.

Singh, who graduated from the Wellington Phoenix's academy, scored nine goals in 28 matches for the senior team.

He joined from Auckland's Onehunga Sports.

