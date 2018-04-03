Kiwi footballer Kosta Barbarouses leaves Melbourne Victory

New Zealand footballer Kosta Barbarouses will depart Melbourne Victory for pastures new after declining a contract extension.

The 29-year-old finishes his second stint with the A-League club with 161 appearances and 51 goals across 2013-16 and 2017-19.



"We put forward an offer to keep Kosta here as we build towards our next chapter as a club, however he unfortunately declined this offer," football operations general manager Paul Trimboli said today.



"Kosta has not only been a terrific servant to Melbourne Victory over his two stints with the club, but also a great individual both on and off the field."



His time with the club includes the historic domestic treble season in 2014-15, in which the forward proved crucial to Victory's A-League Premiership, Championship and FFA Cup title wins.



He also scored the winning goal in the 2017-18 Grand Final against Newcastle Jets to secure a fourth championship for the club.

