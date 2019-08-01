Kiwi football star Sarpreet Singh staying 'humble' despite training exclusively with first team at Bayern Munich

A former coach of Sarpreet Singh says the Kiwi footballer is staying "humble" despite his rapid rise up the ranks at German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Singh made his home debut for Bayern's first team at the Allianz Arena against Tottenham Hotspur this morning, netting a penalty in his side's shootout loss.

Leigh Kenyon, Director of Football at the Wellington Phoenix Soccer School, coached Singh during his formative years at Auckland's Onehunga Sports and has been in regular contact with the 20-year-old during his time in Germany.

"He's absolutely stoked that he's made a home debut for Bayern Munich," Kenyon told 1 NEWS.

"The quote that he made was 'it was a phenomenal experience to play in a stadium of that sheer size'.

Despite the success, his former coach says that Singh is staying grounded.

"He's a humble guy, he's taking everything in his stride, this morning when I asked him 'how do you think you went on today?' his answer was 'yeah I did ok'.

"He isn't getting carried away or ahead of himself, while he knows he is making waves in the pre-season it's all about when the Bundesliga starts and can he break into the first team then."

The signs for Singh are looking good however, with Kenyon telling 1 NEWS Bayern he is training exclusively with the first team.

Singh, who graduated from the Wellington Phoenix's academy, scored nine goals in 28 matches for the senior team before his recent move to Germany.