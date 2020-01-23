Kiwi Chris Wood silences Old Trafford with superb finish as Burnley upset Manchester United

Chris Wood has helped Burnley to an upset win over Manchester United in the Premier League this morning, scoring the first of his team's two goals in front of a stunned Old Trafford crowd.

Wood put the Clarets ahead in the 39th minute after he finished off a free kick set-piece which started with Ashley Westwood near halfway.

Ben Mee rose for Westwood's kick as it came into the box and managed to flick it forward with his head towards Wood who calmly followed up with a volley to beat United keeper David de Gea.

The goal was Wood's 10th in the Premier League this season - four more than any other Claret - and sees him sit 12th in the overall goal-scoring standings for the competition.

Fellow striker Jay Rodriguez then solidified the lead in the second half with a goal in the 56th minute.

From there, Burnley held on for the upset win despite Manchester United dominating in shots [24 to five], shots on target [six to two], possession [73 per cent to 27] and pass accuracy [85 per cent to 60].