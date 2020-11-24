Kiwi Chris Wood fires Burnley to first win of Premier League season

All Whites striker Chris Woods has delivered Burnley their first win of the Premier League season and moved them out of the relegation zone.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The New Zealander opened the scoring against Crystal Palace, rifling home a cool finish after a flick on from Jay Rodriquez to put Burnley ahead early on.

The Clarets managed to absorb the pressure from Palace to hold on for a 1-0 win.

Wood's strike was also Burnley's first goal at home after nine games, they now sit in 17th with five points to their name.

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez says the performance was a step in the right direction.

"We needed to get on the scoresheet, it was a great team goal and it is something to build on."