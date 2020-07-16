TODAY |

Kiwi Chris Wood deadly from the penalty spot as Burnley earn Premier League draw

Source:  Associated Press

Wolverhampton conceded a goal from a penalty in the sixth minute of injury time to draw 1-1 at Burnley in the Premier League, damaging its already-slim chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wood was deadly from the spot as he earned Burnley a late draw with Wolves. Source: SPARK

New Zealand's Chris Wood converted the spot kick after Wolves substitute Matt Doherty was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty area.

It canceled out a volley from Raul Jimenez from the edge of the area in the 76th minute, which looked like earning sixth-place Wolves a victory that would have lifted the team to within a point of Leicester and Manchester United.

However, Wolves is three points behind them, with a much inferior goal difference and having played an extra game.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:26
Kiwi Chris Wood deadly from the penalty spot as Burnley earn Premier League draw
2
Warriors exodus: Flights booked for four players to leave NRL side and return to NZ
3
Sonny Bill Williams' $10m Wolfpack contract under threat due to visa issues
4
Shea Crotty's head shave for cancer both a fundraiser and case of sibling rivalry with former All Black brother
5
Beauden Barrett 'a liability' at fullback that should be benched in dual playmaker system, says UK writer
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:30

Manchester United concede goal in dying seconds to draw with Southampton

Manchester City's Champions League ban overturned

Phoenix to kick off A-League restart with Melbourne clubs in quarantine

Twelve-year-old boy arrested for online racist abuse of black Premier League player