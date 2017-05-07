Kevin de Bruyne masterclass leads Manchester City's win over Crystal Palace

Manchester City playmakers David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League, as Pep Guardiola's team rediscovered their attacking potency at Etihad Stadium to cement a top-four place.

Running an open game from central midfield, Silva and De Bruyne both scored and played a part in another goal curled home sweetly by Vincent Kompany.

Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi, again from a free kick by De Bruyne, added late goals as Palace were swept aside, leaving the visitors still to definitely secure their top-flight status for another season.

City climbed to third place, above Liverpool on goal difference, and opened up a four-point gap to fifth-placed Manchester United, who play Arsenal tonight.

Another season in the Champions League is looking increasingly likely for City with games left against Leicester and West Bromwich Albion at home and away to Watford.