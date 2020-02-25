Keeper's horror botched save ruins West Ham's golden shot at EPL upset over Liverpool

Liverpool preserved its unbeaten record in the Premier League by coming from behind to beat West Ham 3-2 thanks to second-half goals by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in a thrilling game at Anfield this morning.

The runaway league leaders tied the record for consecutive top-flight wins at 18 and successive top-flight home victories at 21 - but not without a scare against an opponent languishing in the relegation zone.

When Pablo Fornals gave West Ham a shock 2-1 lead in the 55th minute, Liverpool’s ambitions of becoming only the second team to go through a Premier League campaign unbeaten - after Arsenal in 2003-04 - was under serious threat.

But the Reds were stirred into action and after Salah’s 68th-minute shot squirmed through the arms and legs of West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and over the line in front of The Kop, Mane completed the comeback in the 81st.