Kane seals Spurs' Champions League progress with clutch goal against Dortmund

Associated Press
Borussia Dortmund's hopes of an unlikely comeback were denied by Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane as Tottenham reached the Champions League quarterfinals with a 1-0 win this morning.

Kane's 49th-minute strike after Lloris had made a series of outstanding saves ensured the visitors completed a 4-0 win on aggregate after securing a comfortable lead in the first leg of their last-16 meeting.

Moussa Sissoko played the ball into Kane's path and the England striker, who missed the first leg with an ankle injury, picked his spot before dispatching an unstoppable effort past Roman Buerki in the Dortmund goal.

Dortmund needed to overturn a three-goal deficit and duly dominated the game in terms of possession and chances, offering the visitors no respite.

Jan Vertonghen made a crucial interception to deny Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer went close before Lloris made a brilliant reflex save to thwart Reus' deflected shot.

Son Heung-min, who sparked Tottenham's win in the first leg, had the visitors' first big chance after half an hour played, but spurned the opportunity with Marius Wolf tracking back to put him off.

Dortmund responded with even more pressure. Julian Weigl, Reus, and Goetze all went agonizingly close — the latter denied by a fingertip save from the outstanding Lloris.

It was the home side's ninth attempt on goal. By the time the first half ended, Dortmund was up to 11 — and still scoreless.

Reus flashed an effort across the face of goal as Dortmund started the second half in the same vein, but then Kane ended any remaining suspense.

It was the first goal Dortmund conceded at home in the competition this season.

In today's other game, Ajax knocked three-time defending champion Real Madrid out with a 4-1 away victory, progressing 5-3 on aggregate.

Kane's 49th minute strike gave Tottenham a 4-0 aggregate win in the round of 16. Source: SKY
