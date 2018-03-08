 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Juventus stun Tottenham with two quick-fire goals to book Champions League quarter-final spot

share

Source:

Associated Press

Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala scored twice inside three minutes as Juventus stunned Tottenham to reach the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory.

The Italian champions stole a 2-1 win over Spurs at Wembley.
Source: SKY

Building on the 2-2 draw secured in Turin in the last-16 first leg, Tottenham was in control against last season's finalists in the first half when Son Heung-min scored at Wembley Stadium.

But Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino failed to respond to the tactical shift after Juventus' substitutions in the second half and was left reeling when a pair of fellow Argentines ended the north London team's European campaign. Juventus advanced 4-3 on aggregate.

Higuain began the comeback in the 64th minute from close range and then created the winner, holding off three Tottenham players before feeding Dybala to net his first Champions League goal of the season.

From a position of strength, this was a capitulation stemming from a loss of concentration and composure by the hosts.

There was one chance to force the game into extra time in the 90th. Harry Kane's header hit the post and the ball crept across Gianluigi Buffon's goal line before being hooked clear by Andrea Barzagli.

Tottenham, who beat holder Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the group stage, became the first English side to be eliminated in the Champions League this season.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

00:14
2
Carmelo Anthony was a tad miffed about this play in the Thunder’s 122-112 loss to Houston.

Watch: 'Where the f*** was help?!' OKC star explodes at Steven Adams after defensive shocker

00:34
3
The former Crusaders boss won’t be returning to Super Rugby any time soon.

Robbie Deans 'unlikely' to return to NZ as professional coach

01:03
4
The Black Caps batsman belted 181 not out to claim the fourth ODI in Dunedin.

Birthday boy Ross Taylor feeling 'every bit 34' after match winning effort against England

5
Beauden Barrett of the Hurricanes scores a try during the Investec Super Rugby game between the BNZ Crusaders v Hurricanes at AMI Stadium, Christchurch. 16 July 2016 Photo: Joseph Johnson / www.photosport.nz

Beauden Barrett to make 100th Hurricanes appearance against Crusaders

01:39
The people surrounding Te Waikoropupu are seeking a Water Conservation Order to stop mining and irrigation of the land.

Golden Bay iwi fear NZ's largest freshwater spring will be 'ruined' by bottling proposal

The people surrounding Te Waikoropupu are seeking a Water Conservation Order to stop mining.


04:10
Mr Morgan says the government should be means testing those claiming their state pension, so only those who need it get it.

Gareth Morgan doesn't want his Super as he turns 65, says NZ needs means-testing

Mr Morgan questions why taxpayers are paying for those who can easily afford to look after themselves.

03:35
The former PM says Jacinda Ardern's ascension to the top job, as an unmarried woman, would have inconceivable when she entered politics.

Helen Clark says being unmarried, female PM at 37 would 'not have been possible' when she entered politics

The former PM says Jacinda Ardern's ascension to the top job would have inconceivable when she entered politics in the early 1980s.


Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

"My mama always holding me down," reads the picture caption.

02:24
The region's State Highway 60 is currently only open to escorted convoys.

Farmers find creative ways out of Cyclone Gita chaos and avoid losing $1 million worth of milk

Kiwi ingenuity is keeping the Golden Bay farmers afloat.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 