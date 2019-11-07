TODAY |

Juventus’ beautiful 93rd minute winner breaks Lokomotiv hearts

Associated Press
More From
Football

Douglas Costa scored the winning goal in the 93rd minute to send Juventus through to the Champions League knockout stages with a 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow this morning.

The Russian club levelled after Juventus took an early lead and looked headed for a point before a moment of individual brilliance from Douglas Costa.

The Brazilian picked up the ball on the left flank and cut inside past three defenders. He then played a one-two with Gonzalo Higuain, dodged two more Lokomotiv players and knocked the ball through goalkeeper Guilherme's legs.

The goal ensured Juventus qualified from Group D with two games to spare.

Juventus took the lead with its 300th Champions League goal in confusing circumstances in the fourth minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo curled in a free kick from the left flank and Lokomotiv goalkeeper Guilherme let the wet ball slip through his hands. As it rolled over the line, Aaron Ramsey poked it into the net. UEFA credited Ramsey as the scorer.

Juventus' lead lasted just eight minutes before Alexei Miranchuk levelled for Lokomotiv, knocking in the rebound after his header hit the post.

Guilherme made a string of good saves to keep Lokomotiv in the game, making up for his earlier blunder before Douglas Costa scored the winner.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The win over Lokomotiv Moscow sent the Italian giants through to the Champions League knockout stages. Source: SKY
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Toronto Wolfpack not content with just Sonny Bill Williams as they eye Valentine Holmes, Manu Tuilagi
2
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
3
Twenty-six coaches, all-Kiwis, approached for All Blacks roles, says NZR chairman
4
Kiwis winger Jamayne Isaako spending time with terminally-ill father ahead of home town Test
5
Tony Brown turned down offers to join Foster, Robertson in race to be All Blacks coach
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Barcelona held to a draw by Slavia Prague

Liverpool to use split squads with matches on consecutive days in Qatar, UK

Landmark Australian pay deal to split revenue equally between Matlidas, Socceroos
00:53

Danny Hay promises more attacking approach as All Whites prepare to end playing drought