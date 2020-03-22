TODAY |

Juventus, Argentina star Paulo Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

Paulo Dybala has revealed he is the third Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus.

The Argentina international posted a picture on Twitter with his girlfriend Oriana where he confirmed the pair had contracted Covid-19.

On Tuesday the Italian Serie A club revealed Blaise Matuidi had coronavirus, becoming the second Juve ace after Daniele Rugani to get the virus.

"Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive," Dybala said.

"Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages."

Juventus confirmed the 26-year-old was "asymptomatic and fine" while in voluntary home isolation.

"Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID-19," a club statement read.

"He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March. He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic."

