Juventus, Argentina star Paulo Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

Paulo Dybala has revealed he is the third Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus.



Paulo Dybala Source: Photosport

The Argentina international posted a picture on Twitter with his girlfriend Oriana where he confirmed the pair had contracted Covid-19.



On Tuesday the Italian Serie A club revealed Blaise Matuidi had coronavirus, becoming the second Juve ace after Daniele Rugani to get the virus.



"Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive," Dybala said.



"Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages."



Juventus confirmed the 26-year-old was "asymptomatic and fine" while in voluntary home isolation.



"Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID-19," a club statement read.

