'Just madness' - World Cup loss leads to massive spike in street violence in England

England's semi-final loss to Croatia at the World Cup this morning has led to a spike in emergency callouts across the country.

Mass brawls are being reported across England just hours after the final whistle of the 2-1 extra time loss with ambulance callouts in the West Midlands region spiking to 240 in the hour following the game - a 100 per cent increase on the previous hour.

Assistant Chief Nathan Hudson of the West Midlands Ambulance Service tweeted an image of the callout spike, asking fans to get home safe and not regret their actions.

"Activity has erupted as the final whistle blows, assaults, large scale fights, just madness," he said.

London's Metropolitan Police has also tweeted about the activity, giving a warning that nothing would be tolerated.