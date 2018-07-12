'It just hurts' - England hold heads high after World Cup semi-final exit

Harry Kane and his England squad stayed on the field long after the 2-1 extra-time loss to Croatia, acknowledging the thousands of traveling fans who'd come to Russia to see the Three Lions play in a World Cup semifinal for the first time in 28 years.

England took a lead in the fifth minute with Kieran Trippier's free kick and held it until the 68th when Croatia equalized. Both teams had chances to score before Mario Mandzukic scored the clincher for Croatia in the 109th.

Kane, who leads the tournament scoring list with six goals, says the hurt is going to last a long time.

The England captain says "It hurts a lot. It's going to hurt for a while, of course, but we can hold our heads up high."

England came so close to returning to a World Cup final for the first time since winning the title on home soil in 1966. Confidence was building in England that Gareth Southgate's group of young players could end the long drought. Instead, England will meet Belgium in the third-place playoff on Saturday.