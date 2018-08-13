Junior Football Ferns dumped out of U20 World Cup with loss to Ghana

New Zealand have exited the Women's Under20 Football World Cup in France with a whimper, falling to a 1-0 loss in their final pool match against Ghana in Concarneau, France.
Needing at least a win, and other results to go their way, the Junior Football Ferns were up against it against their African opposition, with both sides playing out a goalless first half, despite the Kiwis having the better of the chances.
Striker Sam Tawharu had the best chance for New Zealand, forcing a great save from Ghanaian keeper Martha Annan. Grace Jale also had a chance to put the Junior Ferns ahead, however her header from a corner could only be turned over the bar.
In the second spell, it was Ghana that landed the first blow, as Grace Asantewaa's initial shot struck the crossbar, however Ruth Amina was on hand to head home on the rebound.
The result, coupled with France's 4-0 win over the Netherlands, sees New Zealand finish bottom of the group, with just one point from their three matches, coming in a goalless draw with the hosts.