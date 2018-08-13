 

Junior Football Ferns dumped out of U20 World Cup with loss to Ghana

Football

New Zealand have exited the Women's Under20 Football World Cup in France with a whimper, falling to a 1-0 loss in their final pool match against Ghana in Concarneau, France.

Needing at least a win, and other results to go their way, the Junior Football Ferns were up against it against their African opposition, with both sides playing out a goalless first half, despite the Kiwis having the better of the chances.

Striker Sam Tawharu had the best chance for New Zealand, forcing a great save from Ghanaian keeper Martha Annan. Grace Jale also had a chance to put the Junior Ferns ahead, however her header from a corner could only be turned over the bar.

In the second spell, it was Ghana that landed the first blow, as Grace Asantewaa's initial shot struck the crossbar, however Ruth Amina was on hand to head home on the rebound.

The result, coupled with France's 4-0 win over the Netherlands, sees New Zealand finish bottom of the group, with just one point from their three matches, coming in a goalless draw with the hosts.

The 1-0 defeat sends New Zealand home from the tournament in France. Source: SKY
Football
Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's Manchester United future in doubt after Premier League opener
The promoted side fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with Everton.

Late equaliser sees Wolves pinch draw on Premier League return
The new-look Blues cruised to a 3-0 win over the Terriers.

Chelsea fire Premier League warning with opening demolition of Huddersfield
Spurs edged the Magpies 2-1 in their EPL opener at St James’ Park.

Tottenham hold out for nervy win over Newcastle

Manchester City begin Premier League title defence with win over Arsenal

Associated Press
Football

All that's changed for Arsenal fans is that they can no longer blame Arsene Wenger.

And Unai Emery will be relieved he doesn't have to come up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City every week.

City rarely looked troubled by Arsenal as the champions opened their Premier League title defense with a 2-0 victory. Raheem Sterling cut through the defense with ease before putting City ahead in the 14th minute, and Bernardo Silva curled in the second in the 64th at the Emirates Stadium.

It was the first time since 1996 that Arsenal has opened a season without Wenger in charge. The "Merci Arsene" banner was the only indication that it has been a summer of transition at the north London club since Wenger was pushed toward resigning after 22 years in charge.

Catching City isn't the immediate target for the Gunners, who last won the title in 2004. It's just about returning to the top four - to qualify for the Champions League - after slumping to sixth in Wenger's final campaign.

Emery now has a clear sense of the task he faces, throwing his arms in the air in frustration as the goals were conceded.

It was a serene afternoon on the touchline for Guardiola, just like so much of last season which ended with City setting a series of Premier League records, notably by amassing 100 points.

The Gunners' new era began with a 2-0 loss to the reigning champions in London. Source: SKY
Football
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe will flu closer to the Sun than anything ever sent before.

Watch: Lift off! NASA spacecraft rockets towards sun for closest look yet

'I’m going to be brave' - Girl, 11, knows her mother's drug taking meant she was exposed to P in the uterus

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Church-loving nana goes viral, shocking PNG police beating causes condemnation

Should drug testing of beneficiaries be stopped after 'so few' fail?

Rowing NZ high performance manager resigns amid climate of fear claims

Is it their year? Liverpool thrash West Ham to open Premier League account in style

Associated Press
Football

Mohamed Salah set Liverpool on its way to a 4-0 victory over West Ham in an assertive start to the Premier League season by Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Egypt forward scored 44 times in his first season at Liverpool and took only 19 minutes to get off the mark at Anfield.

Sadio Mane netted in first-half stoppage time and eight minutes after the break. Daniel Sturridge converted his first touch after coming on as a late substitute.

The Reds surged to a 4-0 win over the Hammers at Anfield. Source: SKY
Football