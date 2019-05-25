Junior All Whites' World Cup off to roaring start with five-goal blitz against Honduras

The Junior All Whites have gotten their Under-20s World Cup campaign off to a sensational start, claiming New Zealand's most dominant win at a FIFA men's event with their victory over Honduras this morning.

The Junior All Whites won their opening match 5-0 in Poland, with the side dominating from start to finish.

Captain Joe Bell got the ball rolling when he forced an own goal eight minutes in before Ben Waine collected two goals in the space of 10 minutes to give the side a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Sarpreet Singh and Matt Conroy put the game out of reach of the Central Americans in the second half.

The Junior All Whites held 56 per cent of possession in the match, using it to take 16 shots in comparison to Honduras' five attempts.