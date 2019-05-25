TODAY |

Junior All Whites' World Cup off to roaring start with five-goal blitz against Honduras

1 NEWS
More From
Football

The Junior All Whites have gotten their Under-20s World Cup campaign off to a sensational start, claiming New Zealand's most dominant win at a FIFA men's event with their victory over Honduras this morning.

The Junior All Whites won their opening match 5-0 in Poland, with the side dominating from start to finish.

Captain Joe Bell got the ball rolling when he forced an own goal eight minutes in before Ben Waine collected two goals in the space of 10 minutes to give the side a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Sarpreet Singh and Matt Conroy put the game out of reach of the Central Americans in the second half.

The Junior All Whites held 56 per cent of possession in the match, using it to take 16 shots in comparison to Honduras' five attempts.

While the win will be wind in the team's wings, they know they'll face a more difficult challenge against Norway on Tuesday morning and Uruguay next Friday.

Ben Waine, Joe Bell. Honduras v New Zealand, FIFA U20 World Cup, Lublin, Poland. Saturday 25 May 2019. Copyright photo: Rafal Oleksiewicz / www.photosport.nz
Junior All White Ben Waine celebrates after scoring against Honduras at the FIFA U20 World Cup. Source: Photosport
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
2
Ben Waine, Joe Bell. Honduras v New Zealand, FIFA U20 World Cup, Lublin, Poland. Saturday 25 May 2019. Copyright photo: Rafal Oleksiewicz / www.photosport.nz
Junior All Whites' World Cup off to roaring start with five-goal blitz against Honduras
3
Williamson, Eoin Morgan, Virat Kohli and others all awkwardly dealt with the question in their own way.
Kid's question stumps Kane Williamson and other captains during CWC press conference
4
The Blair family are currently undertaking their journey to learn Te Reo Māori together.
Warriors star Adam Blair embraces relearning Te Reo Māori with whānau
5
Kieran Read is still side-lined due to a neck issue and was also due an All Blacks break.
'There is no reason that they shouldn't play' - Crusaders coach backs under-fire Richie Mo'unga, George Bridge
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
The Football Ferns coach joins Chris Chang and Simon Plumb as our weekly football show returns for 2019.

Football Ferns rebound from big US loss to beat Mexico in World Cup warm-up match
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 14: A detailed view of the World Cup Trophy is seen prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium on June 14, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

FIFA scrap plans for 2022 World Cup expansion, will stick to 32 teams in Qatar
Chris Chang and the panel on the Football Ferns World Cup buildup, and the future for troubled Welsh superstar Gareth Bale who is out of favour with real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

Football Ferns remain positive after US drubbing, preparing for more lessons from final world cup warm-up matches
Michal Kopczynski of the Phoenix with team mates Alex Rufer and Armando Sosa Pena stand dejected after Melbourne scored during their A-League Phoenix vs Melbourne City football match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday the 21st of April 2019. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Wellington Phoenix lose six more players