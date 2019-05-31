TODAY |

Junior All Whites lose final pool game to Uruguay, will play Colombia in under-20s World Cup playoffs

1 NEWS
More From
Football

The Junior All Whites will play Colombia in the under-20s World Cup round of 16 after losing their final pool game 2-0 to Uruguay this morning.

With both sides already qualified for the knockout stages with wins over fellow Group C nations Norway and Honduras, both coaches opted to rest many of their starters for today's match.

New Zealand coach Des Buckingham made nine changes to his starting XI for the match while Uruguay's Gustavo Ferreyra made eight adjustments. 

The changes appeared to set the tempo of the game, with both sides slow to start in the fixture at Lodz Stadium in Poland. The game was slowed even further when Junior All Whites midfielder Trevor Zwetsloot was stretchered off early in the match with an apparent knee injury after a Uruguay player landed on him awkwardly.

It meant usual captain Joe Bell was injected into the line-up despite plans to probably rest for the match ahead of their knockout game on Monday.

Uruguay managed to take the lead before halftime thanks to Darwin Nunez with the Junior All Whites defence caught napping inside their box.

The Kiwi side didn't roll over, though - determined to push for at least a draw as the result would've also meant they'd finish top of the table.

But it all came undone when Uruguay sub Brian Rodriguez scored in extra-time to cement the win and send the Junior All Whites to a clash with Group A second seed, Colombia.

That clash will also play out at Lodz Stadium and will be the Junior All Whites' third-straight attempt at progressing to the final eight after round of 16 losses to Portugal in 2015 and the US in 2017.

Monday's game kicks off at 6.30am NZT.

Uruguay's Paul Rodriguez celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Group C U20 World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Uruguay, in Lodz, Poland, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Uruguay's Paul Rodriguez celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Group C U20 World Cup match between the Junior All Whites and Uruguay, in Lodz, Poland. Source: Associated Press
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Fans, commentators, players and even Stokes himself were left in awe of the aerial effort.
Ben Stokes opens Cricket World Cup with breath-taking one-handed catch in England's big win over South Africa
2
The two former world heavyweight champions traded turns throwing combinations at Kevin Barry and other trainers.
Joseph Parker joined by Tyson Fury for intense ring session at Las Vegas training camp
3
Uruguay's Paul Rodriguez celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Group C U20 World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Uruguay, in Lodz, Poland, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Junior All Whites lose final pool game to Uruguay, will play Colombia in under-20s World Cup playoffs
4
The team hosted Argentina for two Tests this week and showed they’re a top side.
Deaf Blacks, NZ's hearing-impaired rugby team, thriving despite funding struggle
5
The 18-year-old turned down offers from some of the biggest US colleges to play for the Auckland club.
'Like NBA with training wheels' - How US media, basketball world reacted to Breakers signing top Texas prospect RJ Hampton
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Jack Tame and the panel look at the latest in football in New Zealand and overseas as the under 20 World Cup continues and European football holds its showpiece finals.

TVNZ FC: NZ under20s on fire but Phoenix suffer, and can Spurs upset Liverpool in the Champions League?
Coach Des Buckingham, Callan Elliot. Honduras v New Zealand, FIFA U20 World Cup, Lublin, Poland. Saturday 25 May 2019.

Junior All Whites' English coach using Māoridom to spur team culture at World Cup
1 NEWS

'Best goal I've ever scored' - Junior All Whites midfielder in awe of his World Cup screamer against Norway
01:50
Andrew Pragnell says the men’s side needs more games but his top priority right now is the women’s World Cup.

NZ Football’s new boss set on elevating international status of All Whites, Football Ferns