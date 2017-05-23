 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


Junior All Whites fail to beat their weakest opponent in FIFA Under-20 World Cup opener

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand spurned late chances to draw 0-0 with Vietnam in a frustrating start to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup tournament in South Korea overnight.

New Zealand opened the tournament overnight with a scoreless draw with Vietnam, leaving the team needing to beat Honduras in South Korea later this week.
Source: SKY

The Junior All Whites finished the game the stronger of the two sides but couldn't find a way to unlock opponents who are probably the most beatable in their group.

The Oceania champions, who have set the goal of improving on the round of 16 exit when they hosted the tournament two years ago, finished the stronger of the two sides at the Cheonan Sports Complex.

Substitute Logan Rogerson made a telling impact in the final 20 minutes.

He hit a powerful shot which was well-saved by the Vietnamese keeper Tien Dung Bui and five minutes later delivered a tantalising cross which the New Zealand forwards couldn't convert.

Another substitute, New Zealand's Lucas Imrie, had a late chance to steal all three points but his header from a Moses Dyer pass was a tough chance and he could not finish.

Vietnam, making their debut at this level, frustrated the Kiwis with a determined defensive display but also produced some late chances of their own.

Group favourites and European champions France opened with a 3-0 defeat of Honduras.

The Junior All Whites next face Honduras in Cheonan on Thursday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Scott Dixon of New Zealand, driver of the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda on the grid with wife Emma Davies-Dixon before qualifying for the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix.

Kiwi motorsport star Scott Dixon and wife robbed at gunpoint

00:34
2
All Blacks sevens team field eight players against Scotland in London Sevens quarter-final.

The clue is in the name: NZ Sevens sent packing by Scotland after being caught with EIGHT players on the field


00:33
3
Leon Lawson went after Jose Uzcategui after his fighter was disqualified in Washington DC.

Video: Disgraceful scenes as boxing trainer slugs rival with nasty cheap shot after fight


00:29
4
The Le Mans Moto3 race had to be restarted after this unbelievable incident overnight.

Watch: 'Absolute carnage!' - crazy scenes as Moto3 crash wipes out 23 riders

00:28
5
The Stars came from behind to defeat the Magic 55-50 in Manukau.

Video: Northern Stars upset Magic, sealing back-to-back wins in netball premiership

05:52
Winning their dream wedding has turned into something of a nightmare for Ali McWatters and Tracey Strachan.

Good news for Kiwi couple who had same-sex wedding in Cook Islands cancelled twice

Fair Go has organised a wedding for the couple and their family and friends, not in the Cook Islands but in Hawaii.

00:30
This shocking incident took place at Glen Innes station and left onlookers shaken.

Raw video: Auckland commuters watch in horror as students brawl and kick train at station

The two groups can be heard yelling insults at each other before some of them rush onto the train with fists flying.

03:50
The popular singer is inspiring young Kiwis through his work with Youthline.

'It pulled me down' - Stan Walker using memories of childhood physical and sexual abuse to help inspire the next generation

The popular singer is using his own experiences to inspire young Kiwis through his work with Youthline.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:27
Student Matt Burns says there were a couple of people getting a bit lippy but he was just talking on his phone.

Watch: Partygoer smashed to ground by police officer outside Christchurch party says response was excessive

Student Matt Burns wants to know why police decided to use force on him.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ