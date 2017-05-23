Junior All Whites fail to beat their weakest opponent in FIFA Under-20 World Cup opener

New Zealand spurned late chances to draw 0-0 with Vietnam in a frustrating start to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup tournament in South Korea overnight.

The Junior All Whites finished the game the stronger of the two sides but couldn't find a way to unlock opponents who are probably the most beatable in their group.

The Oceania champions, who have set the goal of improving on the round of 16 exit when they hosted the tournament two years ago, finished the stronger of the two sides at the Cheonan Sports Complex.

Substitute Logan Rogerson made a telling impact in the final 20 minutes.

He hit a powerful shot which was well-saved by the Vietnamese keeper Tien Dung Bui and five minutes later delivered a tantalising cross which the New Zealand forwards couldn't convert.

Another substitute, New Zealand's Lucas Imrie, had a late chance to steal all three points but his header from a Moses Dyer pass was a tough chance and he could not finish.

Vietnam, making their debut at this level, frustrated the Kiwis with a determined defensive display but also produced some late chances of their own.

Group favourites and European champions France opened with a 3-0 defeat of Honduras.