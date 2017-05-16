Junior All White lands pro contract in US: 'This is what I have been dreaming about'

New Zealand under-20 striker Myer Bevan can't wait to enter the professional ranks after signing a deal with Major League Soccer club the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Auckland City FC's Myer Bevan. Source: Photosport

Bevan, 20, will join Kiwis Deklan Wynne and Francis de Vries on the roster of the Canadian club's reserve side who play in the second-tier United Soccer League.

A former member of the Auckland City FC youth team, Bevan played one game for the top side before joining the English-based Nike Academy a year ago.

He impressed during a two-week trial with the Whitecaps.

"This is what I have been dreaming about for a long time," he said.

"I need to get there and get involved, start games and score, and hopefully see what happens."

Bevan scored five goals in five games at last year's Oceania under-20 championship and was named player of the tournament.