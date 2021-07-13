Johnson tells racist trolls to 'crawl back under your rock' after England's Euro loss

Sport stars, politicians, royalty and celebrities have thrown their support behind England football players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

Bin liners taped across offensive wording on the mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford. Source: Associated Press

The trio have been subjected to vile racist abuse online by some football fans after all failed to score from the spot when taking penalties during yesterday's Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Following the defeat, a mural honouring Rashford was vandalised with graffiti.

Today Prime Minister Boris Johnson kicked off the Downing Street Covid-19 briefing with a message to football fans who sent racist messages to England players

"Shame on you! And I hope you will crawl back under the rock from which you emerged," Johnson said.

His condemnation comes after the nation’s team manager Gareth Southgate described the racist abuse directed at the payers as "unforgivable" during a press conference earlier in the day.

"It’s not just what we stand for," he said

"We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together, in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody and so that togetherness has to continue.

Boris Johnson claps hands on the tribune beside his wife Carrie prior the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy. Source: Associated Press

"We have shown the power our country has when it does come together and has that energy and positivity together."