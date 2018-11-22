Jarryd Hayne to switch codes again, registers to play football - report

Code-hopping troubled former NRL star Jarryd Hayne is reportedly to take up football.



News Corp Australia says the Dally M winner has registered to play for a local club on the NSW Central Coast and could turn out as early as today.



Hayne is said to live in the area and until recently, at least, has been training with rugby league club Woy Woy.



The switch, if it eventuates, would mean the 31-year-old has played four football codes.



He left the Parramatta Eels as one of the NRL's most recognised stars in 2015 to pursue a stint with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.



Hayne then had a brief fling on the rugby sevens circuit before missing selection in Fiji's 2016 Olympic team and returned to league with the Gold Coast Titans.

