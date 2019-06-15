Japan football fans stay behind to help clean up after World Cup win

Japanese football fans have earned the respect of their peers at this year's Women's World Cup in France, staying behind to help tidy the stadium after games.

Having made a name for themselves as football's tidiest fans at both the 2014 and 2018 tournaments in Brazil and Russia, Japan's fans have again shown their consideration for locals, combing the stadium to pick up stray rubbish after matches.

The latest example, coming after their side's 2-1 victory over Scotland, again saw conscientious fans patrol their seating area with bin bags, snatching up any stray rubbish to help out organisers.

"You often hear people say that football is a reflection of culture," Japan based BBC journalist Scott McIntyre said.

"An important aspect of Japanese society is making sure that everything is absolutely clean and that's the case in all sporting events and certainly also in football."