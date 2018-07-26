 

Japan Football announce Olympic coach as new manager for national team

Associated Press
The Japanese FA said on Thursday that Hajime Moriyasu, coach of the men's Olympic side, is to take over at the helm of the national team.

The JFA confirmed the decision to Reuters via telephone following a council meeting in Tokyo.

The move comes after Akira Nishino, who led Japan to the last 16 at the World Cup, stepped down from the role.

It is unclear whether Moriyasu, who was part of Nishino's staff in Russia, would also remain in charge of the Olympic team for the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Moriyasu's first task will be preparing Japan for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in January.

Japan, who have won the competition a record four times, have been drawn in Group F alongside Uzbekistan, Oman and Turkmenistan.

The 49-year-old played 35 times for Japan during the 1990s, including in the 'Agony of Doha' match when they failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup following a last-minute equaliser by Iraq.

As a coach, Moriyasu guided Sanfreece Hiroshima to three J League titles between 2012 and 2015 before resigning in 2017 following a run of poor results.

Japan's Ideguchi Yosuke celebrates Japan's second goal against Australia during their 2017 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
Japan's Ideguchi Yosuke celebrates Japan’s second goal against Australia during their 2017 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Source: Associated Press
AAP
The A-League salary cap could be abolished and transfer fees finally permitted between clubs as part of a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) due to come into effect next year.

Dramatic changes to the competition's "contractual architecture" will be on the table as part of a full review of the current CBA, which expires at the end of this coming season.

A working group featuring representatives from the A-League clubs, Football Federation Australia and Professional Footballers Australia has been formed to discuss all possibilities.

The A-League has had a salary cap since its inception but there is a growing view that it isn't fulfilling its intended purposes - equalising the competition and ensuring clubs stay within their financial means.

Similarly, intra-league transfer fees have been prohibited since the A-League's inception.

The recent introduction of loan moves for players under the age of 23 - which allowed Daniel De Silva to make his long-awaited shift from Central Coast to Sydney FC - is seen as the first step towards a full-blown domestic transfer system like in most other countries, where clubs exchange fees to sign players on a permanent basis.

The Mariners were determined not to release De Silva to a rival for free, which many A-League clubs often end up doing when faced with a wantaway player under the current CBA.

"All those things will be on the table and decided in the next nine months so that the new CBA has had all those matters laid before it, reviewed and agreed or disagreed," A-League chief Greg O'Rourke told AAP.

PFA chief executive John Didulica said the players' union would push for the salary cap to be dismantled and for transfers between A-League clubs to be allowed, saying it was in the "best interests" of the competition and the sport in Australia.

Didulica believes it would help slow the high churn rate of players in the A-League and also encourage clubs to sign young talent on longer-term contracts.

"Our position will be that the salary cap does more harm to the game in this country than good," Didulica told AAP.

"What we're seeing is so many young players signed to short-term deals - more than 50 per cent of players under the age of 21 are signed for one year.

"We've just got to reassess the entire contracting architecture so that we can allow players to grow and develop, so clubs are incentivised to invest in players, and then allow clubs to build value in their rosters."

Sarpreet Singh of the Phoenix
Sarpreet Singh of the Phoenix Source: Photosport
