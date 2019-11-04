TODAY |

Jamie Vardy seals Premier League win for Leicester with superb team goal against Palace

Associated Press
More From
Football

Jamie Vardy scored late to take Leicester third in the Premier League by sealing a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace this morning.

Turkish defender Caglar Söyüncü opened the scoring with his first goal in the league in the 57th minute, when he was left free to head in after a deflected corner.

Vardy sealed the result in the 88th after a fine combination with Demarai Gray.

Palace failed to register an effort on target in the first half, and only marginaly improved in the second.

Leicester moved ahead of Chelsea on goal difference, two points behind Manchester City and eight behind league leader Liverpool after 11 games.

Palace dropped to ninth.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 2-0 win moves Leicester to third in the EPL standings. Source: Spark Sport
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Richie McCaw, Sir Graham Henry inducted to Hall of Fame as TJ Perenara, Ruby Tui win World Rugby Awards
2
One last laugh: Despite Kieran Read's best attempts to stop him, Steve Hansen gets media chortling with final zinger
3
England players and fans blasted for post-match actions after losing RWC final
4
Sonny Bill Williams admits initially not wanting to play bronze playoff, but 'flipped script' after words with team
5
After hoisting Webb Ellis Cup twice, Richie McCaw returns trophy in emotional RWC final ceremony
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Arsenal captain swears at supporters after Gunners surrender two-goal lead

Manchester United beats Norwich despite two missed penalties

Liverpool eke out win over Tottenham after controversial penalty

Phoenix comeback falls short as Glory hold on for A-League win in Wellington