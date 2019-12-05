TODAY |

Jamie Vardy pushes goal scoring streak to seven straight in win over Watford

Source:  Associated Press

Your playlist will load after this ad

Vardy converted a 55th-minute spot kick after Jonny Evans was fouled by Adam Masina in the 2-0 win. Source: Spark Sport

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy scored for the seventh straight game in the Premier League to lead his team to a 2-0 win over last-place Watford and a return to second place in the standings this morning.

After being denied a penalty in the first half — and subsequently given a yellow card for diving — Vardy converted a 55th-minute spot kick after Jonny Evans was fouled by Adam Masina.

James Maddison added the second goal following a counterattack in injury time as Leicester climbed back in front of Manchester City, which briefly moved into second with a 4-1 win at Burnley on Tuesday.

It was Leicester's seventh straight league win, tying its record for successive top-flight victories, set in 1963.

Vardy is also closing in on his record of scoring in 11 straight games, set in Leicester’s improbable title-winning season in 2015-16.

Watford, without a manager following the firing of Quique Sanchez Flores on Sunday, slipped seven points adrift of safety and still has just one win all campaign.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:12
Israel Folau to receive $8 million in settlement with Rugby Australia - report
2
Israel Folau, Rugby Australia settle legal dispute
3
'Wildly inaccurate' - Raelene Castle denies report Israel Folau receiving $8 million payout from Rugby Australia
4
Sonny Bill Williams shows off new revolutionary training regime ahead of league return
5
Jurgen Klopp collects 100th Premier League win as Liverpool claim high-scoring Merseyside derby
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Man United left frustrated again after being held by Aston Villa
00:28

Second-half blitz helps Wellington Phoenix to victory over Adelaide

Tottenham make it three straight wins under Mourinho thanks to Alli double

Man City drop more points in title race to Liverpool despite De Bruyne’s breathtaking long-range