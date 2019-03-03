'I've set the bar too high' - Football Ferns defender blown away by rocket maiden goal

Football Ferns defender CJ Bott has opened up about her astonishing finish in New Zealand's 2-0 Cup of Nations win over Argentina.

Bott, 23, raised the roof at Suncorp Stadium last night, rifling a devastating shot past a shell-shocked keeper, as the Football Ferns sealed a fantastic victory over Argentina.

Not known for her prowess in front of goal, the strike was Bott's first goal for her country, with the defender unlikely to better it during the rest of her career.

Speaking to Stuff, Bott spoke about the goal, even stunning herself with the sheer perfection of the strike.

"I haven't scored for a very long time. I didn't score last season. I honestly can't remember," Bott said.

"It's all just a bit of a blur. I think my touch was a little bigger than I hoped and I saw her coming so I just had to take a swing.

"Honestly I couldn't [imagine scored such a spectacular first goal], I think I've set the bar too high for myself moving forward."