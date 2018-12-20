TODAY |

'I've got to be focused' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer relishing Old Trafford debut

AAP
Topics
Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cannot wait to lead Manchester United out at Old Trafford for the first time and he believes his side is ready to put on a Boxing Day show.

Having been parachuted in as caretaker manager for the rest of the season, the fan favourite got the post-Jose Mourinho era off to a dream start.

United ran amok at Solskjaer's former club Cardiff, scoring five goals in a Premier League match for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in May 2013 as they left the Welsh capital buoyed by a 5-1 win.

Boxing Day offers an opportunity to secure another exciting win as struggling Huddersfield arrive at Old Trafford for a match that will leave the Norwegian pinching himself as he manages "back home" in the hot seat.

"Of course, you try to keep your emotion in check because I'm there to do a job, I've got to be focused," Solskjaer said.

"It's not easy, I don't think it will be easy, but I'm looking forward to it and I think the boys are looking forward to playing at Old Trafford."

Solskjaer is looking to become just the fifth manager in United's history to kick off their reign with back-to-back league wins - a result that would provide another timely shot in the arm.

United have managed to win just five of 12 matches at Old Trafford in all competitions so far in this disappointing campaign, with the pressure appearing to be too much for players at times.

"That comes when you sign for Man United," Solskjaer said. "You know you're going to play in front of the best fans in the world.

"Confidence is not something you store into the fridge and pick out.

"You earn it by your performances, by your training, how you feel. Hopefully this gave them a boost, so I'm happy and looking forward to Boxing Day."

But there were rough patches and periods of criticism from onlookers and pundits - something that got under the skin of predecessor Mourinho during his tenure.

A number of Solskjaer's former team-mates were among the most outspoken critics, but the Norwegian will not baulk at comments made by the likes of Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville.

"Don't worry, Gary will be really hard on me," he said, smiling. "I sat next to him in the dressing room for 11 years. He was next to me and you know Gary!

"He's paid now to give his opinion and of course he should do. I'm no different to anyone else."

There was no need to worry about negative comments at Cardiff as United played with style and purpose - perhaps even raising expectations of what Solskjaer can be achieved.

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 file photo, Molde's head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watches his team prior to the Europa League play-off round, first leg soccer match between Zenit and Molde at Petrovsky stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia. Manchester United announced Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018, they have hired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as its manager until the end of the season, bringing the Norwegian back to the club 20 seasons after he scored its winning goal in the Champions League final. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watches his team Molde prior to the 2018 Europa League play-off round. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The 1 NEWS Sport reporter say there may be more fallout from the scandal after Smith, Warner and Bancroft were cut from the Test squad.
Cricket Australia 'in the planning phase' for Smith, Warner returns
2
All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith
Stop Aaron Smith: Springboks halfback reveals secret behind beating All Blacks
3
Sean Abbott's monster hit couldn't steer the Sixers to victory over the Thunder.
Aussie tail-ender belts one out of the stadium in BBL's Sydney derby
4
Because the NRL organised the much, they reportedly took most of the profits.
'NRL took advantage of Mate Ma'a Tonga' - Leaked report claims unfair treatment of Tongan players after historic Kangaroos Test
5
Ryan Crotty. 10 November 2018 - Rugby Union, Quilter Internationals - England v New Zealand - X - Photo: Charlotte Wilson / Offside / www.photosport.nz
'The gap is closing' - England prop's warning to All Blacks ahead of Japan World Cup
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham shut down Pochettino to Manchester United questions
1 NEWS

Arsenal identify fan who threw bottle at Tottenham's Dele Alli
Phoenix fans

Phoenix forced to shift home game to Sydney as anxiety grows over poor home crowd numbers
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 file photo, Molde's head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watches his team prior to the Europa League play-off round, first leg soccer match between Zenit and Molde at Petrovsky stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia. Manchester United announced Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018, they have hired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as its manager until the end of the season, bringing the Norwegian back to the club 20 seasons after he scored its winning goal in the Champions League final. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)

United turn to former striker Solskjaer as interim manager after sacking Mourinho