Ivan Franjic's wonder goal gives Melbourne City A-League win over Western Sydney

Ivan Franjic's wonder goal has given Melbourne City a much-needed 1-0 A-League win over 10-man Western Sydney in sweltering conditions last night.

The Socceroo right-back volleyed City ahead after 19 minutes with a dipping volley that had the 10,731-strong AAMI Park crowd on their feet.

When Artiz Borda's reckless elbow to the head of star City striker Bruno Fornaroli reduced the Wanderers to 10 men, it seemed a matter of how many for City in interim coach Michael Valkanis' first game in charge.

But the goals never came, ensuring an anxious wait for the final whistle for City to record a first A-League win since November.

But to say Western Sydney were in the contest before the dismissal would be unfair on Melbourne City.

Kicking off in 33 degree heat, the home side dominated possession in the opening half hour, with 72 per cent, and laid siege to Vedran Janjetovic's goal.

Tim Cahill broke free from two defenders to head Nicolas Colazo's cross towards the goal, only to be cleared off the line by Jaushua Sotirio.

Josh Rose sent a thunderbolt drive inches of the post after Franjic's howlitzer, and Fornaroli produced a neat spin before volleying narrowly over.

City's hunt for a game-killing goal continued after the break but Bruce Kamau, Cahill and Fornaroli again all spurned chances.

The undermanned Wanderers rallied, and Nicolas Martinez had a fine chance to equalise on 61 minutes only for Dean Bouzanis to punch his curling effort clear.

It seemed certain that City's domination - typified by a corner count of 13-1 - would result in a second goal.

Instead, they flirted with disaster as Lachlan Scott picked up a loose ball to volley wide of the City goal with eight minutes remaining.

It wasn't to be, with the result lengthening the Wanderers' winless streak to five.

Borda's dismissal was his second since joining the Wanderers and he will join the club's top scorer Brendon Santalab on the sidelines for next Saturday's Sydney derby.

