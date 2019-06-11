'It's our time' - Football Ferns ready to make history in World Cup tilt

Hours away from the beginning of their World Cup campaign, the Football Ferns are confident of something special in France this year.

Kicking off their tournament against the Netherlands in Le Havre, the Football Ferns boast five players entering their fourth World Cup, possibly with the best chance of making history for a senior Kiwi side.

Captain and defender Ali Riley is one of those players, excited at the thought of what's in store for her side in France.

"It feels a little bit different this time - it feels as if it's our time," Riley told 1 NEWS.

Taking part in their final training session before kick off overnight, manager Tom Sermanni said that his side are ready to go out and make history.

"There's a real energy around the team and that's a good sign," he said.

"It's not just that you need to be physically ready, but you also need to be emotionally ready and having that experience of being in front of big crowds, being in these crunch games, etcetera, is invaluable."

Six of the current squad have played over 100 matches, another two in the 90s. A further six have played more than 50, making this on paper one of the most experienced New Zealand sides ever.

Defender Abby Erceg says that the combinations in this side bode well as the Football Ferns look for their first ever World Cup win.

"We know each other inside out," Erceg told 1 NEWS.

"I know exactly what my left back's gonna do, I know exactly what my right back's gonna do.

"In terms of the cohesion, the culture - I think we have probably one of the strongest at the World Cup."