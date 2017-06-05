 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


'It's not a decision we have made lightly' - Phoenix agree to release Barbarouses early

share

Source:

NZN

Wellington Phoenix have agreed to release striker Kosta Barbarouses, following what the A-League club describes as a difficult 12 months off the field.

Phoenix’s Kosta Barbarouses reacts after almost scoring. Hyundai A-League, Round 22, Wellington Phoenix v Perth Glory, QBE Stadium Auckland, Saturday 4th March 2017. Copyright Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.photosport.nz

Phoenix’s Kosta Barbarouses reacts after almost scoring.

Source: Photosport

General manager David Dome said the All White striker had approached Phoenix management asking for a release from the second year of his contract for reasons not pertaining to football.

Dome said while he was initially disappointed, he understood Barbarouses' position.

"It's not a decision we have made lightly, but it's never been our policy as a club to stand in the way of a player's happiness, or the happiness of those dear to him.

"As much as we could have dug our heels in, the best thing for all parties concerned is an amicable termination.

"Kosta departs with the very best wishes of everyone at the football club."

Barbarouses, who began his career with the Phoenix in 2007, re-signed with the club last year on a two-year deal from Melbourne Victory, where he scored 19 goals in 81 appearances across all competitions.

After a patchy beginning to the season, Barbarouses found form to finish with with five goals from 25 appearances.

He said on Monday that the decision to leave had been difficult.

"People forget sometimes that there are more factors involved than just football.

"Behind every player are a lot of people making sacrifices - I've been fortunate to enjoy tremendous support, so sometimes you have to think about others and consider their needs."

Barbarouses said he'd come to Wellington wanting to help the Phoenix to an A-League title, and it had been frustrating not to achieve that.

"Wellington Phoenix gave me my first start in professional football.

"There are so many people at this club that I am especially grateful to, and I guess that's something that's made this decision a lot harder."

Dome said it was disappointing to lose a player of Barbarouses' pedigree.

"But every door closing is a door opening, and we remain confident the squad we are currently assembling will have Wellington very much in the mix for finals football."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:38
1
The WBO heavyweight champ will choose either Dean Lonergan or David Higgins to support him in the UK in the next few days.

Exclusive: September title defence in UK with Hughie Fury being discussed as Joseph Parker chooses David Higgins in DUCO fallout

01:53
2
The All Black legend has been knighted for his work re-engaging students in learning, but says he's just part of the 'big village'.

'I'm a product of a village' - All Blacks icon Sir Michael Jones humbled by knighthood

00:28
3
After a rocky start, the junior NZ side found their stride against the Italians using sheer pace and class.

Video: Baby Blacks speedster Orbyn Leger finishes off blistering try with untouchable pace as NZ U20s take lead for good

00:32
4
Jordan Powell thought he had Dominick Reyes figured it - he probably doesn't remember how wrong he was.

Watch: Cocky MMA fighter gets put to sleep by deadly head kick after cheeky taunt backfires horribly

01:53
5
The All Black legend has been knighted for his work re-engaging students in learning, but says he's just part of the 'big village'.

All Black legend Michael Jones becomes 'Sir' for work re-engaging students in learning

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.


03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ