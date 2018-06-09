'It's just another stadium' - Football Ferns unfazed by landmark Westpac clash against Japan

Stand-in Football Ferns captain Amber Hearn says that the team aren't concerned with facing Japan in front of a large crowd at Wellington's Westpac Stadium tomorrow.

Taking to the Wellington stadium for the first time since 1991, the Ferns will face Japan in a friendly clash that sees New Zealand's top female footballers given the recognition they deserve, having been elevated to level pay with the All Whites earlier this year.

Speaking to media today, Hearn said that the team won't be fazed by playing in front of such a large crowd.

"It's another stadium, it's another game," she said.

"The thing for me is that amongst family and friends, that's when we – well I'm pretty sure everyone will want to play and play well, and play to win.